No Man’s Sky to Begin Receiving Weekly Updates Following NEXT

Hello Games has revealed to IGN that following the release of No Man’s Sky‘s NEXT update, the game will be receiving free weekly updates that’ll focus on community challenges.

Those who partake in the challenges, which will be in form of events or missions, will receive item rewards. Creator Sean Murray has stressed that the weekly updates are neither a “loot box thing” nor a “microtransactions thing,” and will be “100 percent free.”

Hello Games seems to have been inspired by the No Man’s Sky community, which has already been organizing in-game events and meet-ups. The developer wants to task players with getting somewhere in the game’s galaxy to complete missions.

A new website, Galactic Atlas, will display the events on a Galaxy Map and will include Portal Glyph addresses to enable players to visit specific locations with ease. Players will also be able to mark their own points of interest that their friends can visit.

The weekly challenges will be in addition to free content updates.

The first update is expected to go live sometime during the week beginning Monday, July 30. NEXT is scheduled to go live on Tuesday, July 24.

