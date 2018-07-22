Blizzard and Titan Comics Announce Diablo Comic Book Series

Blizzard Entertainment and Titan Comics announced during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con that an all-new Diablo comic book series is in the works. The comics will be penned by Marv Wolfman (Blade, Crisis on Infinite Earths) and illustrated by Piotr Kowalski (Wolfenstein).

“The comics will follow a group of zealous scholars and crusaders as they discover the true origins of humanity,” reads a press release. “Will their faith survive these shocking revelations?”

No further details are available at this time but here are two character sketches to hold you over:

The latest entry in the Diablo franchise – its third installment – first released in 2012 and subsequently received an expansion. Diablo III and Reaper of Souls have been a critical and commercial success, with over thirty million copies sold to date.

Although Blizzard has been keeping things under wraps, we know for certain that the developer is working on a new Diablo project, thanks to several job advertisements. Considering that there are thirteen vacancies open in the Diablo team, we’re assuming that Blizzard is in the process of ramping up development.

Diablo comic will launch as a four-part miniseries sometime this year. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.