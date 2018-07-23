Attack on Titan 2 Free Update Celebrates Season 3 of Anime

Attack on Titan 2 is commemorating the start of Season 3 of the anime with a free update, available August 9th. Below are the details on what fans can expect from this hack and slash, action update:

A new character, Kenny, has appeared in Season 3 of the anime “Attack on Titan.” Players will be able to equip his hat in character creation. Recreate Kenny and take him for an omni-directional mobility whirl to drive off the terrible Titans.

In the Heaven difficulty, consumables like gas and blades, as well as battle items such as smoke signals, have unlimited usage, allowing players to focus more on the actions themselves.

Original characters can equip some of the unique skills of the characters from the anime, allowing players to assemble all the skills with powerful effects. Skills are learned after beating the anime character with that skill after that character has reached level 10. Detailed as follows: Mikasa – Ultimate Blade Art: Greatly reduces blade durability losses on sufficiently speedy attacks. Armin – Natural Tactics Allied: soldiers’ attack power increases greatly as more soldiers fight together. Jean – Strength of Unity Attack: power increases greatly as more soldiers fight together. Conny – Easily Pleased: Greatly increases the damage of the next attack after acquiring a Complete Elimination medal. Sasha – Survival Instincts: Acquire multiple items when linking up with allied soldiers. Christa – Goddess Grin: Acquire multiple items when linking up with allied soldiers. Levi – Wings of Freedom: Press button repeatedly while attacking to perform a powerful multiple-hit attack. Hange – Research Heart: Greatly increases damage done by attacks using tools. Erwin – Devotee: Greatly increases attack power while a battle alert signal is raised and increases length of time effects last.



Be sure to read out review of Attack on Titan 2.

[Source: Koei Tecmo America]