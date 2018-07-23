Close to the Sun Coming to Both PC and Consoles

Initially announced for PC (back during Gamescom 2017), Close to the Sun, the survival horror game from developer Storm in a Teacup, is now also heading to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Italian developer officially confirmed the news today and have also revealed that Close to the Sun is going to make an appearance at Gamescom 2018 next month.

Close to the Sun is powered by the Unreal Engine 4. The game’s story takes place during the height of Nikola Tesla’s career in the late 1890s. You get to board “a mysterious ship complex created by the man himself to bring the greatest minds of the world together in an alternative version of history.”

Word is that “Though his various scientific breakthroughs have, even at this early stage, had a major impact on the rest of the world, it quickly becomes apparent that something, somewhere on this ship has gone disastrously wrong, and history is not playing out as it should. Players take on the role of Rose, a young journalist searching for her sister in this first-person horror adventure, with Close to the Sun’s water-laden world offering no way of escape and no easy answers to the riddles aplenty therein.”

Check out the game’s main features below:

First-person horror adventure where survival is the order of the day.

Problem solving in order to progress the story: Just what happened on board Tesla’s ship?

Danger aplenty as Rose pieces together just what killed most on board despite having no real means to defend herself.

Teamwork with a yet-to-be-revealed ally who helps Rose navigate her way through the ship’s Art Deco halls.

Nerve inducing exploration – defenseless and weaponless, the keys to Rose’s survival are running, hiding, and quick thinking.

[Source: Gematsu]