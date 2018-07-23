Dragon Ball FighterZ Screenshots Show off Base Goku and Vegeta

We know it’s weird for a PlayStation-focused site to source information from a Nintendo-focused, but news comes from all corners of the internet, and this time Nintendo Everything got its hands on some Dragon Ball FighterZ screenshots that show what both Base Goku and Base Vegeta look like in-game. We’ve previously reported on both characters, but now we get to see them in action – sort of, as Bandai Namco has yet to post an official trailer with them. Check out the screenshots below.

And in case you missed what Siliconera said about the Saiayns, check out that information below:

Base Vegeta will have the Galick Gun super special where he launches energy towards the ground. This can be used in mid-air as well. He’ll also have “Galaxy Breaker” that emits energy from his entire body. Base Goku will have access to Kaioken that’ll let Goku perform consecutive attacks with button combination after activating. When an ally falls the Kaioken can be increased to power up by times 3 or times 20. He’ll also have a “Super Spirit Bomb” that is said to be the most powerful of all moves, but it’ll also be exceptionally slow. Base Goku and Base Vegeta will be available for 500 yen each via DLC in early August. Additionally, an open beta test for the Switch version will start in August with a 3v3 local battle feature.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch version confirmed to release on September 28, 2018.

[Source: Nintendo Everything]