Fallout 76’s Beta Will Go Live in October

During Bethesda’s E3 2018 press conference, Fallout 76 received an official announcement. Alongside the reveal came news of a beta, aptly termed B.E.T.A, which goes live prior to the game’s release. However, absent from the conference were details about the beta itself. Shortly thereafter, the B.E.T.A was said to arrive first on Xbox One platforms. Now, the roll out also has a release window.

A news post on Bethesda’s forum has recently gone live, announcing an October release for the B.E.T.A and teasing what’s on the horizon as far as new details are concerned.

Starting in October we’ll be selecting people who have pre-ordered the game from a participating retailer to enter our B.E.T.A. We’ll start small and grow over time as we prepare for launch. Be sure you’ve read our F.A.Q., for details on how to redeem your B.E.T.A. code and other important details. Beyond that, we know you have numerous questions about the game. Things are still changing and being iterated on, so we cannot answer everything yet, but we encourage you to submit your questions. During the Fallout 76 panel at QuakeCon we’ll be answering some of your questions. If you’re in Dallas, come join us. If you’re not able to make in person, you can check out all the fun via the live stream airing on Mixer. Send questions our way by posting them here in the forums, on any of the Fallout subreddits, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

With QuakeCon nearing (August 9-August 12), new Fallout 76 details are fast approaching. The game itself launches later this year on November 14.

[Source: Bethesda.net]