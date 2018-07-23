LEGO Fortnite Battle Royale, How About It?

At this point anything is possible when video games are concerned. Developers and publishers are getting more ambitious by the day, but of course, there’s nothing like combining powerful franchises to shake things up. Before you make any snap judgments here, no, this is not an official reveal. How would you feel about LEGO Fortnite Battle Royale? That’s just a thought. Ya know, a random thought by an enthusiastic gamer and Fortnite/LEGO fan. Good on him. Now, imagine the potential of this imagined franchise. After all, recent news indicated that Fortnite has garnered above $1 billion, which of course isn’t much of a surprise when you think about how much players spend in-game.

Naturally, as history has shown, when you run out of ideas for video game projects, just “LEGO” things up. Not even kidding. It works every time. Okay, so it’s not always perfect, but at least you know you’re in for a fun ride. It’s LEGO.

So, LEGO and Fortnite seem like a perfect match here. You have the construction and creating stuff element, and after that you just start smashing things and start over. Brilliant. Recently, a cute imagining of a LEGO Fortnite Battle Royale has popped up. It was created by a fan, who utilized the sandbox building game LEGO Worlds.

There’s a recreation of Fortnite’s well-known location – Tilted Towers. Other elements include costumes, weapons and constructions options, come from the aforementioned LEGO Worlds. Enjoy!

Okay, now it doesn’t even seem that far-fetched to be honest. Give us your thoughts on this in the comment section below.

[Source: Eurogamer.net]