Metal Gear Solid Film Won't Directly Adapt a Particular Game's Narrative

Metal Gear Solid’s film director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, recently revealed that the script has been turned in. During San Diego Comic-Con, Vogt-Roberts teased more details about the script. While the information is, of course, incredibly vague, it does offer insight into the direction he and his team are heading with regards to story. Perhaps the most significant tidbit is that the film will not adapt a particular narrative.

In an interview during IGN Live, the director reveals that Kojima told him to “do what I would do, betray your audience.” While taking Kojima’s advice to heart, Vogt-Roberts says his goal is to “try and translate what the fans want and expect and to truly take the unwieldy, amazing decade-spanning timeline and have a way to make part of that make sense as a film.”

Therefore, the story being crafted for the big screen isn’t a mere copy and paste job. The director notes, “we’re not exactly adapting something verbatim as ‘this game,’ but we’re also not just going to throw it out in a crazy Dark Tower way that it completely disregards why fans love the thing.” He adds,

All I can say is I’m so proud and excited. I think the way that we adapted it is the most Kojima-San way to adapt this thing, and the script is one of the coolest things I’ve ever read. Particularly the way in which we’re dealing with time periods and the scope of it is one of the things that I look at in the script and say “I’ve never seen that before.”

Vogt-Roberts also says the script takes liberties where the three-act structure is concerned. Audiences have grown bored of this formula, he believes. Additionally, the script “taps into the Metal Gear lore in way that people just haven’t seen.”

For the last several days, the director’s been sharing concept art for the movie on Twitter. One image features Snake having an uncanny resemblance to Christian Bale. According to Vogt-Roberts, this is in no way indicative of casting intent. Furthermore, despite Vogt-Roberts having “a billion different ideas in [his] head,” casting is in the far-flung future.

DAY 9 of #METALGEAR31st Joe Peterson is an artist I met specifically for this project and he is A+ Enjoy NOTE: This artwork is NOT in any way representative of casting nor wishlist casting. It’s a common practice for artists to use actors in key frames. Nothing more than that. pic.twitter.com/dzbBM9M4rD — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) July 22, 2018

Presently, the film only has a director and screenwriter attached. Late last year, Derek Connolly, who penned Jurassic World, was brought on to write the script. Whether or not Connolly is responsible for the draft that’s recently been turned in remains to be seen.

[Source via Syfy Wire]