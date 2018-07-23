PES 2019 Demo Kicking Off in Early August

Today, Konami has officially confirmed a playable PES 2019 demo for all soccer fans. Now, you may have already heard that Konami is in a bit of a pickle when it comes to licensing deals for their soccer sim. In fact, back in June 2018, we learned that PES 2019 will not include major clubs in their team roster, including Liverpool and Dortmund. While things soon picked up, and the roster was enriched with the presence of teams like Schalke 04, that still not enough to compete with FIFA 18, which so far has superior licensing deals.

At any rate, things are not all bad, and Konami is letting everyone know that they will have a chance to try out the playable demo. It appears that the demo will offer 10 teams. Check them out below:

Liverpool

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Argentina

France

So, just what can gamers expect to try out in the demo? Well, according to Konami, you’ll be able to take part in exhibition matches, quick matches and offline co-op across two stadiums: FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou and Schalke’s Veltins Arena.

The brand new features that were mentioned include 4K HDR across all platforms. In addition to that, the new game offers visible fatigue, which impacts player performance and behavior .

Another bad blow for Konami was losing the exclusive deal for the Champions League, which is now in FIFA 19. On the other hand, PES does have the official licence for the Scottish league and Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho on the cover. What’s more, they do have a special David Beckham edition.

Be ready to give the demo a shot on August 8, 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as Konami has revealed.

Bear in mind that the full PES 2019 game is scheduled to arrive on August 30, 2018 on PC and consoles.