Rocket League Drop Rate Percentage For Loot Boxes Revealed

In a welcome move within a climate dominated by discourse surrounding the merits of loot boxes, developer Psyonix has revealed the Rocket League drop rate percentage for all of their items.

The in-game items, which come from loot boxes named ‘Crates’, are opened by keys which can be purchased via the title’s storefront. The items you can receive range from rare toppers, decals and other miscellaneous additions to your vehicle to Black Market items but, until now, the actual numbers behind the RNG-style system was noticeablely absent.

However, the Rocket League drop rate is now here, and Psyonix promises that these numbers have been the same since Crates arrived to the game in September 2016.

Rare Item: 55%

Very Rare Item: 28%

Import Item: 12%

Exotic Item: 4%

Black Market Item: 1%

Chance of receiving Painted attribute: 25%

Chance of receiving Certified attribute: 25%

Whether this was a preemptive move in the wake of controversy in countries such as Belgium or a genuinely altruistic move on Psyonix’s part is open for interpretation. But no matter how cynical you want to be, the destination is the same: we now have cold, hard facts to back up the possibilities of pulling out the scarce Exotic or Black Market items. Progress is progress, right?

[Source: Rocket League]