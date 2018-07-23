Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Gameplay Reveal Confirmed for PSX SEA 2018

You may not have known, but PlayStation Experience (PSX) this year isn’t only in December. Last year we saw two PSX events: one in August in South East Asia (SEA), the other in December in California. Sony’s confirmed the second annual PSX SEA event will be held from August 18-19 in Bangkok, Thailand. And while there, developer FromSoftware has officially confirmed the presence of its upcoming action-RPG, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. More specifically, the Dark Souls developer has announced that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will get a gameplay reveal at this year’s PSX SEA.

According to Sirus Gaming, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice isn’t the only game that’ll make an appearance. “Sony Interactive Entertainment Hong Kong Limited Singapore Branch (SIES) announced Capcom’s Resident Evil 2: Remake is heading to the biggest exclusive gaming convention of the Sony brand this year.” It’s unclear what kind of presence Resident Evil 2: Remake will have at PSX SEA, but Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is “going to showcase an exclusive gameplay footage with an ‘exclusive theatre experience.'” There’s no confirmation on if the game will be playable on the show floor or whether it’ll show up at December’s PSX.

During E3 2018, we had the opportunity to go hands-on with FromSoftware’s upcoming action-RPG, saying, “There is undoubtedly a lot more that we have to learn about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice before its 2019 release, but we can be certain of one thing from our demo: this is definitely FromSoftware. It may be a slight departure from the games that we’ve come to know, but my brief look at Sekiro showed that From is really keen on evolving beyond what they are known for. It still retains some of those key FromSoftware aspects that players have come to love, yet feels wholly original and fresh, an interesting mixture of the usual and the unknown.”

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is headed to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in 2019.

[Source: Sirus Gaming]