Massive Hub ‘The Hidden City of Paititi’ Revealed in Shadow of the Tomb Raider Video

July 23, 2018Written by Lucas White

shadow of the tomb raider paititi

Square Enix, Eidos Montreal, and Crystal Dynamics have released a new walkthrough video for the upcoming conclusion to the new Tomb Raider trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The walkthrough video introduces the Hidden City of Paititi, which is a massive hub area touted by the developers as the largest yet in a Tomb Raider game. The hub comprises multiple districts that open up as the game progresses, which contain its own set of challenges and missions, along with a marketplace that fuels the crafting system, along with a new bartering option.

In Paititi, Lara Croft will be funneled into a variety of activities, as one of the major goals here (other than stopping the antagonistic Trinity organization and preventing a Mayan apocalypse event) is to create the feeling of a living world, as well as a social hub. To that end, players have the option to “allow” the inhabitants to speak in their native tongue, rather than whatever language the game is set to on a user level (although that is still an option as well).

The video shows off the scale of Paititi, as well as a look into the sort of systems and mission-based content players can find within. It’s also a good look at the game in motion in general, as Lara scales a cliff and finds a hidden challenge tomb.

