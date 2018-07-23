Incredibly Well-Hidden Sonic Mania Cheat Codes Discovered In-Game

Now, I’m betting you haven’t had to input a cheat code in at least a decade, but these Sonic Mania cheat codes are not only well-hidden, they also make the game infinitely more fun to mess around with. Two words: Squirrel. Mode.

As discovered by the folks over at Sonic Stadium, to access these previously-unseen cheats you must first access the game’s level select. To do that, head to Mania Mode and hit ‘No Save’ while pressing the square button. You’ll then need to go to the sound test, where playing the following codes will net you a bunch of game-warping cheats. Note: this only appears to work on Sonic Mania Plus.

3 3 3 1 9 7 9 0 8 1 1 – Changes all animals into Squirrels.

4 1 2 6 – All Emeralds

1 9 9 2 1 1 2 4 – Infinite Continues

2 0 1 8 0 6 2 3 – Force Encore Mode

1 9 8 9 0 5 0 1 – Unknown

2 0 1 7 0 8 1 5 – Super Sonic Flight

9 0 0 1 – Max Control For Sonic

0 0 0 0 6 2 1 4 – Disable Super Music

Okay, okay, while changing all animals into squirrels is undeniably the best thing here, there’s a bunch of other great references embedded in the cheat codes themselves, which gives the developers extra geek points. 9001 is, obviously, a reference to the ‘Over 9000’ power level meme, but there’s a few extra ones too. That infinite continues code, for example, is a nod to Sonic 2‘s release date. Genius. Try putting in other significant dates in Sonic history and see what pops up. I’m dying to see what 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 6 does.

So, you can now use Super Sonic’s floaty flight technique to your heart’s content, as well as making the game far easier (or more nutty, in one case) should you want to have a blast with the Blur Blue in one of his finest outings in decades.

[Source: Sonic Stadium]