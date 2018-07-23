Video Games Are Booming for Koei Tecmo

Video games as a business seem to be going very well for the Japan-based publisher, Koei Tecmo. Today, the company posted its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year, which apparently covers the periods between April 1 and June 30. According to a report by DualShockers, “Revenue was 8,109 million yen, up 24% year-on-year, and operating income was 2,294, up 133% year-on-year.” In other words, video games are a-booming for Koei Tecmo.

The company attributes this increase in revenue to both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. “Koei Tecmo mentions that the home console market in Japan was driven by PS4 and Nintendo Switch from January to June 2018, showing growth year-on-year for the second year in a row,” the DualShockers report notes. “They also acknowledge that battle royale games have become a worldwide trend, and even within the genre itself new trends are born, and further expansion is expected.”

While it’s unclear if Koei Tecmo is eyeing the battle royale genre to add to its portfolio, the company did provide more insight on its three-year, medium-term plan. As DualShockers states, “In this business environment, the publisher has focused on its three-year medium-term plan focused on “global IP creation and development.” As a result of the effort to improve value and profit from original IPs [Nioh] has sold over 2,000,000 units as of May, and [Nioh 2] has been announced at E3 2018 to keep expanding the IP on a worldwide scale.” Expect to see some new IP from Koei Tecmo in the coming months or years.

Some of the company’s current projects include Attack on Titan 2, Dead or Alive 6 (which we went hands-on with), Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Dynasty Warriors 9, Warriors Orochi 4, and Winning Post 8 2018.

[Source: DualShockers]