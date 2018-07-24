Airheart is Flies Into View, Now on PlayStation 4 and PC

More and more awesome indie games are arriving every year. Today, we received the official word that Blindflug Studios, the Zurich-based indie dev, launched their latest title, Airheart. The game is now available for purchase on PC and PlayStation 4 platforms, with the developers promising additional platforms to be announced in the following weeks. PlayStation 4 owners can grab purchase the game via the PlayStation Store, of course.

Airheart was described as “a diesel-punk action game set in the beautiful, vibrant, floating city of Granaria. Players will step into the shoes of Amelia, a young pilot who dreams of one day reaching the world’s edge and capturing the legendary Sky Whale. Amelia must take to the skies in her customizable plane – soaring higher and higher through a uniquely vertical environment as she explores vivid landscapes, partakes in a spot of sky-fishing and takes on rival aircraft in tight, blistering twin-stick combat.”

As far as indie games go, this one looks pretty solid. Airheart boasts a complex crafting system that gives Amelia a chance to upgrade her customizable plane. Of course, crafting new items is possible from scrap that you acquire from fallen enemies. You earn funds from sky-fishing, but take heed because that can have an impact on Granaria’s ecosystem.

“It’s been a long road since we launched Airheart in early access; the game has evolved so much since then, and I’d like to thank everyone who supported us during the development process,” said Moritz Zumbühl, Blindflug Studios CEO. “Amelia’s plane is now ready for takeoff, and we can’t wait for the Airheart community and newcomers alike to take to the skies and explore Granaria. The Sky Whale is waiting for you!”

Looks unbelievably cute. Might give this one a shot. How about you folks?