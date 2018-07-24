Rumor: An Industry Analyst Believes Death Stranding Release Likely on PS4 and PS5

While it was rumored that Death Stranding could be released sometime in March 2019 for the PlayStation 4, an industry analyst seems convinced the game could arrive on the PlayStation 5 as well, which is also rumored to launch sometime in 2020. Michael Patcher of the firm Wedbush Securities is that analyst who believes the game could miss its predicted 2019 release date.

According to GamingBolt, Patcher said he “wasn’t fully confident that that was indeed the case” in regards to a question about whether “the lack of any new announcements by Sony at E3 2018 was indicative of them shifting their focus away from the PS4 and instead ramping up for the next generation.” However, in talking with GamingBolt, he did mention that Death Stranding might end up becoming a cross-generation title, appearing on the PlayStation 5 as well as the PlayStation 4.

“It’s hard to know with Sony,” Pachter said. “Their [E3 2018] showcase was really hard to figure out, and they didn’t talk at all. My bias is that they [the PS5] will also launch in 2020, so no reason to announce any current generation exclusives other than the ones announced so far. Death Stranding will likely be a cross-generation title.”

There’s no information to corroborate this assessment, but Hideo Kojima and Sony Interactive Entertainment have both been pretty quiet about Death Stranding. At E3 2018, we finally got a glimpse of Death Stranding‘s gameplay, but in typical Kojima fashion, the reveal was a weird mix of CG trailers and player-controlled walking sections. Aside from that, we still know very little about the game, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it did become a cross-generation title. We’ll have to wait and see when Death Stranding releases, whenever that is.

Death Stranding is currently in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: GamingBolt]