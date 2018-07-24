Dragon Ball FighterZ New DLC Characters Are Available Now

Though they may not be the most exciting characters to be added to Dragon Ball FighterZ, we’ve been watching this DLC very closely. Bandai Namco Entertainment sent out a press release to announce that both base Goku and base Vegeta are on sale now. And the press release came with accompanying character trailers. Similar to character trailers in the game’s past, both base Goku and base Vegeta’s trailers are incredibly short. Check them both out below.

A search through the PlayStation Store does not pull up base Goku and base Vegeta. However, because Bardock and Broly are on sale for $4.99 USD each, it can be assumed that base Goku and base Vegeta will sell for the same price once they do land on the PlayStation Store.

In our review-in-progress of the game, we said, “If you’re looking for a fighter, there is simply nothing better on the market than Dragon Ball FighterZ in terms of what it offers as a 2D, high action brawler. If you don’t see yourself sinking a lot of time into the game, it still might be worth it down the line just to appreciate the level of detail and care that the developers at Arc System Works have so painstakingly put into this project. Those are my thoughts as of now before I jump into the online suite and finish up the story mode, and that’s without discussing the challenging Arcade Mode that could very well be the highlight of the game.”

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch version confirmed to release on September 28, 2018.