Green Hell Game Launches via Early Access in August

Creepy Jar, a studio composed of developers with ties to games like Dead Island and Dying Light, has announced its first game, Green Hell. The Warsaw-based, independent studio sent out a press release with some information about the game, most notably the game’s late August Early Access release date. In addition to the game’s Early Access release date, Creepy Jar provided an announcement trailer, which you can view below.

Check out the game’s features according to the press release.

About the game Set in the uncharted depths of the sweltering Amazon rainforest players will be challenged at every turn in a desperate quest for survival. From the harsh rainforest environment to its wild inhabitants, the player may never know friend from foe until it's too late. Key Features Realistic Survival Simulator – Green Hell puts great focus on realism in both its world building and gameplay. Everything that is crafted or built is necessary for survival, and was consulted on with experts. The Amazon is not a typical forest; threats are literally crawling under your skin.

Psychological Thriller – Waking up in the middle of the Amazon with no recollection of how you got there or how you'll get out, the hardest battle you'll face is the fight against yourself and your weaknesses and fears.

Fully Alive Amazon Rainforest – Every effort has gone into recreating the lush world of the Amazon in painstaking detail. An exotic and dangerous place, this jungle is filled with many hazards beyond predators including toxic plants, illnesses and infections, all waiting to bring the player to their demise.

Body Inspection – Dangers lurk around every bend but they also live under your very skin. Paramount to your survival is checking your body for parasites, infections, and wounds. Take care or suffer the consequences.

Green Hell will land on PC via Steam Early Access on August 29. 2018. At this time, there’s no confirmation on a console release.

