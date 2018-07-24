Guacamelee! 2 Finally Has a Release Date and It Looks Like a Worthy Successor

It’s hard to believe that it has been five years since the original release of Guacamelee and that’s due to its popularity. People played that game for years after its release and it kept getting released on other platforms, with updates. From Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition to the physical release of the game via Limited Run Games, this title lives long beyond its release date. And for good reason, that metroidvania action platformer had a lot of charm to it. And its distinctive Mexican inspired art direction helped set it apart. Drinkbox Studios is back again for the sequel: Guacamelee! 2 is coming to PS4 and PC on August 21st for $19.99.

Guacamelee! 2 “expands upon the original game by introducing new levels, enemies, characters, and gameplay mechanics for the ultimate high-flying luchador experience.” Based on our preview of the game, you can definitely expect more involved platforming Just take a look at the trailer:

Guacamelee! 2 Key Features: Powerful New Moves – New abilities such as Eagle Boost, Rocket Kick, and Pollo Shot add to Juan’s awesome arsenal of moves, for use in both combat and platforming.

– New abilities such as Eagle Boost, Rocket Kick, and Pollo Shot add to Juan’s awesome arsenal of moves, for use in both combat and platforming. Super Chicken! – A unique set of new abilities and moves for Juan’s chicken form. Ridiculous chicken-based platforming, combat and exploration. More chicken than you’ll be able to handle (probably).

– A unique set of new abilities and moves for Juan’s chicken form. Ridiculous chicken-based platforming, combat and exploration. More chicken than you’ll be able to handle (probably). Vibrant, Deadly World – An epic, colorful adventure, inspired by Mexican folklore, that takes players through living and dead worlds and across rifts in space-time! Beautiful environments and 2D animation, more gorgeous than ever thanks to a fancy new rendering engine.

– An epic, colorful adventure, inspired by Mexican folklore, that takes players through living and dead worlds and across rifts in space-time! Beautiful environments and 2D animation, more gorgeous than ever thanks to a fancy new rendering engine. Lots to See – Dense gameplay areas featuring tons of secrets and optional content. Bigger maps, twice as many enemy types as the first game, and a roster of eccentric new bosses.

– Dense gameplay areas featuring tons of secrets and optional content. Bigger maps, twice as many enemy types as the first game, and a roster of eccentric new bosses. Brand New Upgrade System – Discover “trainers” from around the world, defeat their challenges, and upgrade your movement, combat, traversal, and more.

– Discover “trainers” from around the world, defeat their challenges, and upgrade your movement, combat, traversal, and more. Caliente Original Soundtrack – Soundtrack featuring new music from Peter Chapman and Rom Di Prisco – composers of the original Guacamelee! OST. Additional new tracks from special guests Mariachi Entertainment System!

– Soundtrack featuring new music from Peter Chapman and Rom Di Prisco – composers of the original Guacamelee! OST. Additional new tracks from special guests Mariachi Entertainment System! 4-Player Local Co-op – Drop-in / drop-out 4-player local co-op through the entire story lets your best amigos join in anytime!

