Horizon Zero Dawn Prototype Footage Shows Killzone Character Model

You know it well enough, but Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn is a special game. According to a PlayStation Blog post back in February of this year, the game sold well over 7.6 million copies worldwide. And now a year after it’s initial release, Guerrilla Games has decided to release some prototype footage of what early development on Horizon Zero Dawn looked like. Check out the prototype image below.

According to GearNuke, the prototype footage was shown during a presentation at the Game Developers Conference. Titled “Repopulating the Earth: Character Production on Horizon Zero Dawn,” the talk was led by the studio’s Character Art Director Daniel Calvert, where he went over “how the company approached the challenges of making characters for Horizon Zero Dawn, with honest reflection on the team’s successes and mistakes.” Funnily enough, Calvert repopulated Earth with a Killzone 3 character model. Can you imagine playing Horizon Zero Dawn with Sgt. Thomas “Sev” Sevchenko instead of Alloy?

As stated by GearNuke, “The game was reportedly in development before Killzone Shadow Fall.” Weird that the prototype image looks like something out of Metal Gear Solid. If you’re so inclined, you can watch Daniel Calvert’s entire talk below.

In our review of Horizon Zero Dawn, we gave it a 10/10, saying, “Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.”

We also reviewed the expansion, The Frozen Wilds, which we gave a 10/10 as well, saying, “Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds is everything DLC is supposed to be. For only $19.99 ($14.99 if you’re on PlayStation Plus), the wonderful playground we last saw Aloy in is expanded by an impressively large, immaculately detailed, diverse landscape. With more content in this fantastic expansion than other entire games, The Frozen Wilds is a must-buy, can’t-miss experience.”

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now for PlayStation 4.

