No Man’s Sky NEXT Patch Notes Revealed
Things have been busy lately in the world of No Man’s Sky. Sean Murray has been talking to the press and community again, and several announcements have been made as to what’s next for the game. But of course the biggest deal of all is NEXT, a major update that launches today, and introduces multiplayer among other things. Today, Hello Games has released the patch notes for NEXT, also known as No Man’s Sky version 1.5.
Here are the official patch notes, in full:
THIRD PERSON
- Third person camera for walking, jetpacking, swimming and in-ship flight
- New player models
- Completely reworked animation system
- New animations for players, as well as NPCs and creatures
- System and animations for gestures
- Character customisation
- Player character turns to look at points of interest
- New get in / out of vehicle effect
- Interactions show the player character where appropriate
- Warping in ship is in third person
- Resized various deployable tech to better fit third person mode
MISSIONS
- Real time missions
- Scheduled missions
- Multiplayer missions
- Completely overhauled tutorial
- New mission types – photography, feeding, freighter combat, archaeology, and specialised hunting missions
- Guild envoy missions
BASES
- Bases can be built anywhere
- Players can own multiple bases
- Hundreds of new base parts
- Increased base complexity / size limits
- Joint base building
- Improved teleporting and selection between teleport destinations
- Improved terrain editor modes and options to be more intuitive
- Toned down saturation intensity of palette choices for colouring base building parts
- Base terrain editing now stops when you hit the limit rather than overwriting old edits
- Bases can now be deleted
- Improved system for placing base building parts
- Increased base building radius and made it expandable
- Disabled base auto uploading, and added manual controls
- Enabled downloading more than one external base from other players
FREIGHTERS
- Frigate fleets feature – including missions, upgrade system, system combat and exploration assistance
- Overhauled base building inside player freighters
- Reworked and added procedural textures to freighter bridge hologram planet
- Redesigned path from freighter hangar to bridge
- Improved speed of airlock doors opening on freighters
CRAFTING AND RESOURCES
- Reworked and rebalanced all core substances and resources
- Deployable tech can now be picked up
- Added refiner based crafting system
- Added Craftable ammunition
- Improved damage falloff on mining beam
UI / UX
- Additional markers visible in analysis visor
- Points of interest can be tagged from analysis visor
- Latitude / longitude displayed on analysis visor
- Improved HUD layout
- HUD lines dynamically hidden with the corresponding UI elements
- Improved notification layout
- Improved build menu
- Improved quick menu
- Inventory stack splitting
- New repair interface
- All player owned ships can now be summoned
- Added system for repairing damaged inventory slots
- Backpack showing in your inventory will now match customised character backpack
- Backpack bars display hazard protection and life support
- In-ship map now highlights enemies
- Improved docking indicators when flying
- Completely reworked shop UI
- Nanites no longer take up inventory slots
- Scanning ships shows their slot count
- Save slots are now sorted by timestamp
- Galaxy map can show multiple markers for each system
- Added dynamic suit protection inventory icon
- Inventory full notifications now take into account cargo slots
- Fixed camera voxel to star voxel in Galactic map
- Can pin base building recipes on the HUD
- Added danger icons to tentacle plants
- Improved tech and product pinning, with more detailed guides to obtaining the build requirements
- Improved compass
- Improved HUD marker icons for objects of interest
- Added multiplayer text chat on PC
GRAPHICS AND PLANET GENERATION
- Improved fog and increased draw distance
- New terrain generation system for improved navigability and more varied earth-like and alien landscapes
- Reduced situations where cave props can be spawned above ground
- Improved particle systems fading out over distance
- Added support for extremely large biome props
- Improved and increased variety of clouds and cloud shadows seen from space
- Improved planet surface rendering from space
- Improved terrain lods and visuals when flying in from space
- Improved colour selection during planet generation
- Improved sky and fog colour selection
- Tightened triplanar texture blend areas
- New colour mapping system to create more varied and atmospheric visuals
- Improved tree density
- Tree size variation
- Added empty systems, with no current inhabitants
- Added abandoned systems, with derelict space stations
- Improved storm visuals
- Improved textures for ship, NPCs, and buildings
- Added planetary ring system
- Increased asteroids density in space
- Improved space visuals
- Added support for larger bodies of water
- Character shadows for first person gameplay
- Adjusted TAA settings to reduce shadow blurring on terrain
- Added particle effect when flying above water
- Splash particle effects
- Inventory and pause menu now uses depth of field to blur in-game camera
- Balanced intensity of lights in the Atlas station
- Updated model of hologram backpack in suit upgrade chamber
- Improved water surface and foam shaders
- Improved water reflections to better match terrain
- Improved imposter visuals and lighting to better match nearby objects
- Switched object and terrain fading to use Blue Noise to give smoother transitions
- Improved compression on some textures generated in-game
- Improved terrain texture blending and selection
- Improved sand and cave colour selection
- Improved beach blending and visuals
- Brightened cave interiors, especially at night
- Improved storm effect fading as you enter buildings
- Added gun model for ships
- New high quality tree models and textures
- Fixed an issue with landing pad UVs
- Improved drone, quad and walker models
- New drone texture effects
- Added more varied underwater and underground objects
- Improved appearance of Gravitino Balls
- Major improvements to biome object placement
- Improved crystal placement
- Improved marker distances for gameplay props
- Added terrain objects which cannot be destroyed by player ships
- Improved colours, brightness, saturation of creature textures
- Tweaked rock textures
- Improved scale of underground objects
- Tweaked poison blob particle effects
- Improved cave biome glowing plant lights
- Optimised cave biome prop performance
- Improved bushes and underwater plants
- Improved asteroid texture balance
- Improved abandoned slimey diffuse colours
- Improved under-foot dust effects
- Improved heavy air in caves
- Improved scale of gameplay plants
- Improved toxic grass diffuse texture
- Tweaked mountain fragments on certain biomes
- Improved vertex displacement on flags to make them wave nicer
- Improved smoke and damage effects on ships and distress beacons
- Modified frequency of wordstones, crates, underground props and damaged machinery
- Improved rare gem collection effect
- Improved ship trail effects
- New engine effect for ships
SPACE STATIONS AND BUILDINGS
- Overhauled space station interior
- New space station marketplace
- New style for stairs in space station
- Redesigned look of teleporter in space station
- Added variation to building interior layouts and props
- Added a small ramp to the drop pod for easier access
- Improved building frequency
- Added LOD system for base building parts to increase draw distances and complexities
EXPLORATION, FAUNA AND FLORA
- New underground ruins building type
- Buried technology modules and blueprint analysis
- Overhauled signal booster and navigation data input
- Procedurally generated technology
- Procedurally generated products
- Improved creature pathfinding
- Improved creature response to feeding
- Herd behaviour for creatures
- Improved scales and maximum sizes of creatures
- Improved sentinel drone behaviour, proximity indicator and escape gameplay
- Improved matching of creature body parts to their role
- Coprite improvements
- New hazardous fauna
- New hazardous flora
- Improved scan ranges for biome specific plants
- Added new armoured drone type
- Must use the terrain editor to mine resource deposits
- Improved Colossus speed and fuel tanks / consumption
- Different ship classes use different amounts of launch fuel
- New name generation system for planets / ships / weapons / creatures
- Increased variety in creature descriptions
- Nada + Polo’s tasks are now tracked in the Mission Log
- Fancier descriptions for planetary weather conditions
- Changed starting Exosuit inventory size
- Increased the number of Exosuit cargo slots available to purchase
- Increased crafted item stack size in the Exosuit to 5
CONTROLS AND COMBAT
- Climbing traversal more challenging and rewarding
- Added ability to slide down cliffs
- Player movement is more dynamic
- Air resistance simulation for jetpack navigation
- Multi-tool manual holstering / unholstering
- Ship weapons can be used against ground targets
- Splash damage added to ship weapons when used against ground targets
- Improved low level flight, with destruction of terrain objects with which you collide
- Fixed jitter on physics debris pieces
- Stopped player colliding with tiny rocks on scorched biomes
- Crit points on sentinel drones and quads
- Combat scope module for the Multi-Tool
- Personal forcefield module for the Multi-Tool
- New grenade types
- Improved weapon alternative mode, also with better HUD display
- Sentinel drones can repair quads and walkers in battle
- Improved sentinel quadruped behaviour, pouncing, evade
- Improved walker behaviour with different attack modes
- Extra armour plating added to sentinels arriving in combat
- Fixed placement of off-planet markers and improved pulse drive flight towards marked destinations
AUDIO
- Updated creature vocals
- New third person foley for player and NPCs
- Additional loading music and a new track when starting normal mode
- Revised ship engine sounds
- Added low flying ship sounds
- Revised underwater sounds
- Improved combat audio and overhauled Quad and Walker audio
- New NPC vocals
- New Frigate audio
STABILITY / BALANCING / FIXES
- Fixed a number of issues with atmospherics and water rendering on the horizon
- Fixed text clipping issues in some languages
- Fixed certain cases where opening the settings menu silently changed resolution
- Fixes for several uncommon out of memory crashes
- Fixed transition between lighting when flying to space
- Fixed and improved a number of situations for flattening terrain around buildings
- Fixed cases where terrain tiles could be missing or slow to appear while flying around or into planet
- Fixed crashed freighters having underground treasure too low to mine down to
- Prevented dead planets ever having atmospheres
- Prevented some story-critical buildings being placed underwater
- Fixed lighting issues with double sided leaf shaders
- Fixed repetitive tiling textures on some foliage leaves
- Fixed issues with loading some particularly large saves
- Fix for superconductive lock bug
- Voice chat quality and reliability improvements
- Fixed scan events for players who have managed to go off-grid
- Fix for edited terrain regions repeatedly regenerating themselves unnecessarily
- Fixed rocks showing up as the wrong colour on frozen biomes
- Fix occasional hang in asynchronous IO
- Fixes for non-instance LODs
- Added geometry streaming system
- Made numerous memory savings to improve overall stability
- Made the damaged machinery turn off the sparks and smoke effect when you have finished the interaction
- Rebalanced AI ship damage
- Balanced ship to ground target damage
- High performance(1440p) and High Quality(2160p) rendering modes added for Xbox One X
- Made numerous grass and foliage rendering optimisations
- Optimised per-frame renderer memory usage
- Optimised various engine components using async compute
- Various optimisations
- Various miscellaneous bug fixes
Obviously, there’s a lot to dig into. Have fun, and stay tuned to your favorite website (us, right?) for further news.
Source: Official No Man’s Sky website