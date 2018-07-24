No Man’s Sky NEXT Patch Notes Revealed

Things have been busy lately in the world of No Man’s Sky. Sean Murray has been talking to the press and community again, and several announcements have been made as to what’s next for the game. But of course the biggest deal of all is NEXT, a major update that launches today, and introduces multiplayer among other things. Today, Hello Games has released the patch notes for NEXT, also known as No Man’s Sky version 1.5.

Here are the official patch notes, in full: