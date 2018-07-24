Pizza Titan Ultra Making its Way to PlayStation 4 on August 21

Talk about delicious video game silliness. This one is as silly as they come. But it’s definitely the right kind of ‘silly’ if you know what I mean. Pizza Titan Ultra, initially released for PC in April 2018, is now on its way to the PlayStation 4 console and is going to launch on August 21, 2018. The news has arrived via developer Breakfall. Pre-orders for the game are available today on the PlayStation Store, and there’s a 20% discount and free copy of Starwhal to boot.

Pizza Titan Ultra is being hailed as a 3rd-person action platformer that focuses on “fighting and smashing through a futuristic city, in a giant mech, to deliver pizza. Experience arcadey action with speedy attacking and dodging, while attempting to control the massive weight of a 10 storey mobile pizzeria – just try not to make too much of a mess!”

That’s right, Breakfall is known for Starwhal and that one was tremendously silly. Yep, silly and yet incredibly fun. If you want to learn more, check out our review of Starwhal.

As for Pizza Titan Ultra, well, here’s what it’s about (yep, you guessed it; it’s about delivering pizzas, just not the way you think):

Pizza Titan Ultra is a big little indie game wearing a rad 90s aesthetic and a colour palette that gives a loud shoutout to the sweet Saturday morning cartoons that inspired it. You can even build your own mech with parts taking cues from the best the mecha genre has to offer.

With equal parts city-stomping giant robot action and completely insane visual novel, Breakfall has lovingly crafted hilarious characters, but with heart. Your crew will evoke a sense of madcap camaraderie while you action roll through giant robot battles to serve hot and fresh pizza pie. Your pizzeria’s customers are wacky mashups of 80s and 90s pop culture. They never seem to JUST order pizza, bringing special requests. Mission objectives range from hunting noisy helicopters to help man-sized dogs record hip hop albums, to collecting giant floating pizza ingredients for amnesiac mercenaries with 10 foot swords. Some deliveries, the crew learns about teamwork and friendship. Other pizzas will be delivered (with pineapple) to save the world from a psychic apocalypse. Ultimately unravel the mystery of your archnemesis, Cheezborg. How exactly did the former pizzeria mascot beloved by kids turn into a deranged robot overlord? Find out while crushing the cheezbot army along the way!

Also, development studio Breakfall has sent along the game’s official features.

Check it out:

Key Features

32 crazy pizza delivery missions in eight awesome handcrafted zones of the city.

Highly replayable challenges with randomized, escalating waves of enemies and delivery locations.

Saturday morning level entertainment with a campaign of VIP (Very Important Pizza) deliveries.

Laugh out loud funny dialogue as you pursue pizza and justice in Galactic City.

Ultra customizable mech with unlockable parts and whatever paint job you feel keeps you looking radical.

Choose from four ultra moves to meet the needs of your delivery mission.

Totally destructable cityscape, with different missions asking you to be safe, smash the place, or just leave it up to youWear a giant cat head as you fight mouse-eared tanks to serve fast food.

Word is, the game is also on its way to Xbox One and Switch platforms, albeit the developer did not uncover any launch dates.

Anyone in the mood to jump in? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]