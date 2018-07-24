PlayStation Store Global Update – July 24, 2018
Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Heavy Rain (PS4)
- Absolver (PS4)
- Extreme Exorcism (PS4/PS3)
- Rayman 3 HD (PS3)
- Space Overlords (PS Vita)
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma (PS Vita)
Pre-Orders
- Chasm ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)(out 7-31)
- Dead Cells ($19.99)(out 8-7)
- Death’s Gambit ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 8-14)
- Flipping Death ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 8-7)
- Guacamelee! 2 ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 8-21)
PSVR Games
- Detached ($24.99)
- The Persistance ($29.99)
- VRobot ($14.99)
PS4 Demos
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
PS4 Games
- Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron ($14.99)
- Airheart – Tales of Broken Wings ($17.99/PS+ $14.39)
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans ($19.99)
- Candle: The Power of the Flame ($17.99)
- Cities: Skylines + Surviving Mars Bundle ($69.99)
- Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure ($7.99)
- Gotcha Racing 2nd ($9.99)
- Gnomes Garden 3: The Tgief of Castles ($4.99)
- Guts & Glory ($14.99)
- Hello Neighbor ($26.99)
- Mega Man X Legacy 1 ($19.99)
- Mega Man X Legacy 2 ($19.99)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 and 2 ($39.99)
- Narcosis ($19.99)
- Train Sim World ($49.99)
- Train Sim World Digital Deluxe ($59.99)
- Unravel Yarny Bundle ($29.99)
PS4 Add-on Content
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 DLC ($1.99 and up)
- Warframe Asst. Packs ($19.99 and up to $59.99)
- World of Tanks – Strv 81/STG Mega ($57.99)
PS Vita Games
- Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure ($7.99)
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Truth Bundle ($49.99)