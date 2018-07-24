PlayStation Store Global Update – July 24, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Chasm ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)(out 7-31)

Dead Cells ($19.99)(out 8-7)

Death’s Gambit ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 8-14)

Flipping Death ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 8-7)

Guacamelee! 2 ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 8-21)

PSVR Games

Detached ($24.99)

The Persistance ($29.99)

VRobot ($14.99)

PS4 Demos

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

PS4 Games

Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron ($14.99)

Airheart – Tales of Broken Wings ($17.99/PS+ $14.39)

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans ($19.99)

Candle: The Power of the Flame ($17.99)

Cities: Skylines + Surviving Mars Bundle ($69.99)

Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure ($7.99)

Gotcha Racing 2nd ($9.99)

Gnomes Garden 3: The Tgief of Castles ($4.99)

Guts & Glory ($14.99)

Hello Neighbor ($26.99)

Mega Man X Legacy 1 ($19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy 2 ($19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 and 2 ($39.99)

Narcosis ($19.99)

Train Sim World ($49.99)

Train Sim World Digital Deluxe ($59.99)

Unravel Yarny Bundle ($29.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 DLC ($1.99 and up)

Warframe Asst. Packs ($19.99 and up to $59.99)

World of Tanks – Strv 81/STG Mega ($57.99)

PS Vita Games

Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure ($7.99)

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Truth Bundle ($49.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3