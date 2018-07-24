PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of July 24, 2018

Sony’s PlayStation Mid-Year Sale is in the rear view, but that doesn’t mean the deals are stopping. Tuesday is here again, which means that even more PS4, PSVR, PS3, and Vita games are getting deals on the PlayStation Store. Of note, No Man’s Sky has a pretty great sale price with the massive NEXT update releasing today. Here are the games available through the PlayStation Store sales this week.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store might still be updating with new deals. We will update this post if new games get added.

All Deals

PS4 Games Brawlout $17.99 Deluxe Edition $26.99

Candle: The Power of the Flame $17.99 ($16.99)

Chasm $17.99 ($15.99)

Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition $70.39 Blades and Whip Edition $89.99

Dead Cells $19.99

Destiny 2 + Expansion Pass $19.79

Devious Dungeon $6.39 ($5.99)

Dragooned $4.99

Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 (0.99)

Fire Pro Wrestling World $44.99 Deluxe Edition $80.99

Grand Theft Auto V $19.79 +Great White Shark Cash Card $32.99 Premium Online Edition $32.99 +Great White Shark Cash Card $39.43 +Megaladon Shark Cash Card $79.19 +Whale Shark Card $54.55

Hello Neighbor $26.99

Laws of Machine $3.59

No Man’s Sky $29.99 ($26.99)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir $23.99

One More Dungeon $5.99 ($5.59)

Pizza Titan Ultra $11.99

R.B.I. Baseball $20.99

Royal Collection $6.49 ($3.89)

Screencheat $5.09

Shenmue I & II $26.99

Slime Rancher $17.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim $16.99 ($13.99)

TERA: Swimsuit Trio Pack $4.99

The Swords of Ditto $13.39

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands $19.79 Deluxe Edition $23.09 Gold Edition $32.99

VR Invaders/Skyforge 6000 Argents Bundle $14.99 PS Vita Games Devious Dungeon $6.39 ($5.99)

Dragooned $4.99

Maliya $2.39 ($1.49)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir $15.99

One More Dungeon $5.99 ($5.59) PS3 Games Odin Sphere Leifthrasir $19.99 PS4 Add-Ons Dead or Alive 5 Last Round Story Mode $9.79 ($8.39) Core Fighters 30 Character Set $21.69 ($18.59) Ultimate Content Set $55.79 ($46.49)

Grand Theft Auto V Megaladon Shark Cash Card $84.99

Redout Back to Earth Pack $5.99 ($3.99) Mars Pack $4.19 ($2.79) Space Exploration Pack $5.99 ($3.99)

TERA: Swimsuit Trio Pack $4.99

Trove Amperium Dragon Pack $37.49 Botanical Blaster $2.99 Double Dragon Pack $5.99 Dynomighty Miner $2.99 Eclipse Pack $5.99 Mega Menagerie Pack $8.99 Resistor Dragon Pack $37.49 Vanguardian Super Pack $37.49



You can purchase any of these games or add-ons over on the PlayStation Store sales page. There are also themes and avatars on sale.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for July.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.

