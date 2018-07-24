Rocket League Championship Series Season 6 Arrives in August With $1 Million Prize Pool
One of esports’ biggest competitions, the Rocket League Championship Series, is back for a sixth season and it promises to be bigger than ever. Open to all Rocket League PlayStation Plus and Steam users, the format is undergoing one major change. Hint: it involves (Dr Evil voice) one million dollars. Excited? You should be.
While the cut of the $1m prize pool won’t be revealed until later this summer, Psyonix has announced the return of the Rival Series open qualifiers, which lets Joe Schmoes like you or I join the big time.
You can register now to join the ranks for two of the four qualifiers open to the public. Perform well enough in those and rank in the top 128 teams and you’ll be through to a nail-biting playoff to whittle the teams down to four. If you’re curious, here’s when the qualifiers (and the eventual Rocket League Championship Series proper) begin:
- Sign-ups Open
- Now through August 6, 2018
- North American Qualifiers
- August 11 – 10:00 AM PDT
- August 18 – 10:00 AM PDT
- August 21 – 3:00 PM PDT
- August 25 – 10:00 AM PDT
- European Qualifiers
- August 12 – 11:00 AM GMT
- August 19 – 11:00 AM GMT
- August 22 – 3:00 PM GMT
- August 26 – 11:00 AM GMT
- Rival Series Play-in
- North America – September 1, 2018
- Europe – September 2, 2018
- RLCS League Play Begins
- North America – September 8, 2018
- Europe – September 9, 2018
- Rival Series League Play Begins
- September 14, 2018
With opportunities like this, it’s a little wonder that PS4 is the most popular Rocket League platform. Get those thumbs at the ready!
[Source: Rocket League Esports]