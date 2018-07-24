Rocket League Championship Series Season 6 Arrives in August With $1 Million Prize Pool

One of esports’ biggest competitions, the Rocket League Championship Series, is back for a sixth season and it promises to be bigger than ever. Open to all Rocket League PlayStation Plus and Steam users, the format is undergoing one major change. Hint: it involves (Dr Evil voice) one million dollars. Excited? You should be.

While the cut of the $1m prize pool won’t be revealed until later this summer, Psyonix has announced the return of the Rival Series open qualifiers, which lets Joe Schmoes like you or I join the big time.

You can register now to join the ranks for two of the four qualifiers open to the public. Perform well enough in those and rank in the top 128 teams and you’ll be through to a nail-biting playoff to whittle the teams down to four. If you’re curious, here’s when the qualifiers (and the eventual Rocket League Championship Series proper) begin:

Sign-ups Open Now through August 6, 2018



North American Qualifiers August 11 – 10:00 AM PDT August 18 – 10:00 AM PDT August 21 – 3:00 PM PDT August 25 – 10:00 AM PDT



European Qualifiers August 12 – 11:00 AM GMT August 19 – 11:00 AM GMT August 22 – 3:00 PM GMT August 26 – 11:00 AM GMT



Rival Series Play-in North America – September 1, 2018 Europe – September 2, 2018



RLCS League Play Begins North America – September 8, 2018 Europe – September 9, 2018



Rival Series League Play Begins September 14, 2018



With opportunities like this, it’s a little wonder that PS4 is the most popular Rocket League platform. Get those thumbs at the ready!

[Source: Rocket League Esports]