Eidos Montreal Announces Shadow of the Tomb Raider Has Gone Gold

The third game in the rebooted Tomb Raider franchise won’t launch until September. However, Eidos Montreal has announced that development is officially complete. Shadow of the Tomb Raider has gone gold. Tomb Raider’s official Twitter account shared the news, alongside a photo of the development team at Eidos.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has gone gold! Lara’s defining moment is out of @EidosMontreal’s hard-working hands & on its way to manufacturing. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC/Steam on September 14. pic.twitter.com/6XTwzuMVnP — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) July 24, 2018

Now that the game is ready for print, the team will likely begin ironing out bugs for a day one patch and subsequent fixes. Whether or not content beyond the September release is in the works remains unknown. Yet, there is precedent for such content; Rise of the Tomb Raider featured post-launch DLC. These additions included the story DLC, “Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch,” the “Endurance Mode,” cosmetic item packs, and much more.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider had a great showing at E3 last month, which bodes well for the franchise’s latest entry. Another recent showcasing of the game introduces Tomb Raider’s most massive hub area yet. A bevy of missions, challenges, and activities offers players plenty to explore in the Paititi hub, featured in a nearly 10-minute gameplay walkthrough.

As the forthcoming game’s brief synopsis explains, this entry marks a defining moment for Lara Croft’s journey.

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider hits PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 14.

[Source: Tomb Raider’s Twitter]