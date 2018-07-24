Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation Expansion Now Available on PSVR

Ubisoft sends the word that Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation expansion — announced a few months back — can be grabbed right now available for the retail price of $14.99. Ubisoft also confirmed that the expansion is playable cross-platform across all devices. The game was created by Red Storm Entertainment, and it gives players a chance to continue the voyage through space, as they explore the Star Trek universe in the iconic Galaxy Class starship U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D.

According to Ubi, the add-on offers two brand new modes to Ongoing Voyages, Patrol and Resistance. Word is that the “Patrol mode provides players with opportunity to travel openly through space while experiencing unpredictable battles and objectives for endless hours of adventure. In Resistance mode, crews will complete a series of challenging objectives in preparation for a final showdown against the formidable Borg cube.”

Additionally, the Star Trek: The Next Generation expansion allows players to try out the new Operations command role. Simply put, the Operations officer has to assign NPC crew members to specific stations throughout the ship “to modify the ships’ capabilities, activating features like Shield Modulation, Precision Targeting and the ability to detect cloaked ships.”

Just to let you know folks, the Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation expansion PlayStation VR and PlayStation 4, PC (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality). The game also includes support for non-VR players on the aforementioned platforms.