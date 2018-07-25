Tabletop Gaming Comes to Life in Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics

Ripstone Games and Auroch Digital have announced Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics, a turn-based strategy game coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch in late 2018.

This game is based on a tabletop RPG made by Modiphius Entertainment. It’s set in an alternate-history WWII, in which the Nazis have gained the upper hand in the war through diving into the occult and summoning Lovecraftian horrors to do their violent bidding.

Players take on the role of Charlie Company, which is of course a band of elite soldiers sent in to take the fight to an army of cosmic horrors and German soldiers. Charlie Company will cross paths with the Badger’s Commando Unit, and a Native American tribe known as The Keijn, or “Pathfinder Demon Hunters.” The Allied forces fight better in the light, and of course the bad guys are powered up by darkness.

Each character in in the game has their own backstory, weapon specializations, and combat abilities they can use in what is described as a “mix of turn-based strategy and RPG mechanics.” Examples given are a resistance member who has bonded with a demonic spirit, a corporal sporting a sentient amulet than can turn him into a “whirling cloud of blades,” and a loud, American soldier with a Thompson machine gun that fires “mythos-fuelled bullets.”