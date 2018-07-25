Miss Prime Day? Check out the Amazon Video Game Deals This Week: July 24, 2018

Amazon Prime Day was last week, and if you missed it (or thought the deals were a little disappointing), you might be a little bit more interested in some of the Amazon video game deals on the retailer this week.

If you’ve been waiting on a price-drop or decent sale to pick up some of the PS4’s best games, then you’re in the right place. Our Amazon video game deals page scours the online retailer to find the best video game sales for you. We’ve also listed some of the hot upcoming games that are now available for pre-order.

Don’t miss the PlayStation Store sales this week, which also include some great prices on digital games. We’ve also highlighted some great import deals from PlayAsia, which you can check out right over here.

Amazon Video Game Deals

Note: All prices are subject to change.

PS4 Game Deals

Destiny 2 – $5.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $19.93

Far Cry 5 – $38.99

Monster Hunter: World – $37.04

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $12.29

NBA 2K18 – $19.69

Titanfall 2– $10.00

Sega Genesis Classics – $24.05

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – $36.76

Dragon’s Crown Pro: Battle Hardened Edition – $32.58

Uncharted 4 – $19.99

Persona 5 – $41.95

Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $34.87

Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition – $25.98

Final Fantasy XV – $18.01

Fallout 4 – $19.99

Witcher 3 Complete Edition – $41.39

The Last of Us Remastered – $19.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $34.49

Prey 2 – $15.99

Call of Duty: WWII – $38.29

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – $19.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe – $16.59

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $11.98

Ratchet & Clank – $19.99

inFAMOUS: Second Son – $22.37

Assassin’s Creed Unity Limited Edition – $14.98

Star Wars Battlefront II – $22.99

Dark Souls III – $19.99

Until Dawn – $19.99

Mafia III – $14.99

Pre-Order These Games

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age – $59.99

Fallout 76 – $59.99

Hitman 2 – $59.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Limited Steelbook Edition) – $59.99

Kingdom Hearts III – $59.99

Team Sonic Racing – $39.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $59.99

Final Fantasy VII: Remake – $59.99

Soul Calibur VI – $59.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken – $39.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – PS4 Mystery Box Edition – $199.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $39.99

Madden NFL 19 – $59.99

Other Deals

Seagate 2 TB External Hard Drive – $89.86

Seagate 4 TB External Hard Drive – $115.00

Magma Red DualShock 4 – $46.96

This post may contain affiliate links that may grant us a commission if you use one of them to make a purchase. This will not cost you anything extra but helps support the writers and editors bring you the content you love on PlayStation LifeStyle.