Anamorphine Release Date Confirmed, Launch Trailer Arrives

Yep, it’s been quite a while since we heard about this one. Artifact 5 are eagerly spreading the news that their upcoming title, Anamorphine, is going to arrive on July 31, 2018. The developer Artifact 5 is presenting “a surreal journey through the mind of Tyler, an individual struggling with painful memories.” We are seeing more and more original and innovative titles destined for PlayStation VR. Let’s hope it stays that way.

According to the creators of Anamorphine, players will be taking part in a moving story that tackles several aspects of life including mental health, relationships, and so on. Artifact 5 appears to be determined to push and emphasize the importance of “experience over traditional gameplay.”

Feast your eyes on the launch trailer:

Also here’s a bit of additional info, to remind you what Anamorphine is all about:

Anamorphine shares a story about a loving relationship hit by adversity and turmoil. See through Tyler’s eyes as his love, Elena, suffers a tragic accident that takes away her passion and livelihood as a cellist. Their relationship is forever changed, and Tyler must now work through his own personal struggles to find peace. Told through pure environmental storytelling, Anamorphine eschews dialogue and UI in favor of uniquely surreal scenes and a breathtaking cello-focused soundtrack.

So, to summarize, you can expect to Anamorphine on July 31, when you’ll be able to purchase the game on PC, PS4, Vive, Oculus, and Humble for the price of $19.99.