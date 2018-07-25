Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Preorder and Bonus Content Revealed

So EA Chief Finacial Officer Blake Jorgensen confirmed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a live service game. We can expect to see frequent content updates and paid DLC probably for the full year it’s on the marking before another takes its place. Maybe this new Assassin’s Creed will be “the best Assassin’s Creed ever made,” as Senior Producer Marc-Alexis Côté said in a “Making of” clip published late last month. While that’s all speculation, what we do know is Ubisoft has officially given details on what to expect from this year’s Assassin’s Creed editions.

Aside from the usual “additional mission” here and “armor/weapon set” there, you also get the game three days early in both the Gold and Ultimate editions. But to get it a whole three days early, you need to spend an extra $40 and $60, respectively. Other than early access, what else do you get for the extra cash? Check out the preorder bonus guide Ubisoft recently released. And look underneath the photo for a full breakdown of the preorder guide.

Normal Version:

Price: $59.99 USD

Preorder Bonus:

Additional missions: Light without light

Deluxe Edition

Price: $79.99 USD

Preorder Bonuses:

Additional missions: Light without light

Kuronosupakku (epic armor × 5, epic weapon × 1, epic horse animal × 1)

Dusk of the twilight package (rare armor × 5, rare weapon × 1)

Capri Cornus naval battle pack (ship design drawing × 1, Seafarer Theme × 1)

Temporary XP Boost × 1

Temporary Drachma Boost × 1

Gold Edition

Price: $99.99 USD

Preorder Bonuses:

Playable from October 2, 2010 (Tue)

Additional missions: Light without light

Access to multiple large download contents scheduled to be distributed after release. Details of the season pass will be announced at a later date.

Ultimate Edition

Price: $119.99 USD

Preorder Bonuses:

Playable from October 2, 2010 (Tue)

Kuronosupakku (epic armor × 5, epic weapon × 1, epic horse animal × 1)

Dusk of the twilight package (rare armor × 5, rare weapon × 1)

Capri Cornus naval battle pack (ship design drawing × 1, Seafarer Theme × 1)

Temporary XP Boost × 1

Temporary Drachma Boost × 1

Access to multiple large download contents scheduled to be distributed after release. Details of the season pass will be announced at a later date.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will launch on October 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Source: TheNerdMag]