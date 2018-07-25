Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Dev Expects ‘More of Everything’ from Next-Gen Hardware

Though the PlayStation 5 is rumored to launch sometime in 2020, we’re still two years out from this speculated reality. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey may be “the best Assassin’s Creed ever made” – as Senior Producer Marc-Alexis Côté put it in a “Making of” clip – but the game is a little under three months out. And while Ubisoft’s Executive Vice President of Creative for its Canadian studios, Lionel Raynaud, suggests that new technology could allow Assassin’s Creed games to “have several historical periods” in the same world, Game Director Scott Phillips was a little more than suggestive. Phillips sat down with gaming outlet GamingBolt to go over his expectations for the next generation of gaming hardware.

During the interview, Phillips said he simply expects more of everything from next-gen hardware. “More. More of everything. I think connected features will continue to be important as more gamers get online and want to be connected with their friends; the share button and those sorts of things will be more, and more important. That’s why things like photo mode are coming back for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. We want to engage with the community and we hope that the platforms continue to allow that.”

It’ll be a little while longer before we see PlayStation 5, but many analysts, companies, and developers are already speculating what the PlayStation 5 will do, what games from this generation will and won’t make it, and what expectations for the hardware should be. We’ll have to wait and see what Sony’s plans are for the next-gen PlayStation system (if it’s even called the PlayStation 5).

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is currently slated for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 5th.

[Source: GamingBolt]