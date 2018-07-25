Attack on Titan Season 1 Currently Free on PlayStation 4

No, you haven’t misread. The entire first season of Attack on Titan is now available to download and watch completely free through your PlayStation 4. Of course, as ever with these types of things, there’s a catch. There’s always a catch.

Widely regarded as one of the best recent anime series out there, the series follows the revenge tale of Eren Jager, who watched his own mother get eaten by the gigantic Titans who roam beyond the walls of Eren’s home city.

While all 25 episodes of the English dub are available to download now for nothing, you can only do so through the US or Canadian PSN store on your PS4 console. Good news for those in North America but those across the pond will have to change regions in whatever manner they see fit. There’s also the option to download the first season through the PlayStation video mobile app if you don’t have your console currently nearby.

Once on the PlayStation Store, though, simply head to TV deals and click ‘buy season’ after you’ve arrived at the Attack on Titan season 1 page then sit back and enjoy as your download queue fills up with episodes. That’s your weekend binge sorted.

[Source: Wario64]