Fortnite Playground Mode is Back, But Not as You Know It

Fortnite Playground Mode, one of the most popular additions to the battle royale game in recent months, has finally returned after a short hiatus. However, Epic has done more than iron out a few kinks. This is a whole new, far more fun Limited Time Mode to lose all track of time with.

As revealed in the Fortnite 5.10 patch notes released this week, Playground Mode has undergone a few big changes to keep the masses entertained after being previously pulled from the game soon after its June release.

First up, team switching is now available at any time for all four players in a server. Elsewhere, the changes range from an increased rocket cap (60) and a quicker respawn time (10 seconds down to 3 seconds). F.U.N, baby. The best bit of all? Fortnite Playground Mode is live right now for a limited-time only. What are you waiting for?

The full patch notes are as follows:

Players can now switch teams in-game. Join the same team to work together creatively, join separate teams to practice fighting each other! Note: Voice chat will remain on across all teams, future iterations of the mode will offer more customization.

Aim assist will work when using a gamepad against players on an opposing team.

Matches will no longer end if one player leaves the server.

Golf carts have been added and spawn 100% of the time.

Ammo cans spawn 10x the amount of ammo.

Removed grey vending machines, increased the chances of higher-tier machines spawning.

Increased launch & bounce pads spawn likelihood.

Lowered forced glider deploy height, so players can get back into the action more quickly.

Increased max rocket ammo cap to 60.

Increased rocket ammo drop rates.

Added 100 Supply Drops.

Chests now spawn 3 weapons and more ammo & consumables than normal.

Floor loot now spawns 3 items.

Increased Chug Jug and Slurp Juice spawn chances, decreased Bandages.

Added Chug Jugs to floor loot.

Respawn timer lowered from 10s to 3s.

[Source: Epic Games]