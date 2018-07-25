Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice PSVR Can’t Happen Due to Limited Specs

Sure, the Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 1.03 update may have just dropped but, if you’re a PSVR owner, there’s more than a good chance that you’re looking enviously over at other headset users who will be getting their mitts on Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice VR when it launches on August 31. So, why isn’t it coming to PlayStation? Ninja Theory has responded, and it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice PSVR won’t be heading our way for one very good reason. No, it’s not out of spite at Ninja Theory being brought into the fold at Microsoft. It’s simply because the VR version of the game requires high-end specs, which the PSVR isn’t quite capable of running.

To answer the question: Hellblade VR won’t be coming to PSVR, purely because the VR Edition has been created for very high-end PC VR set ups. You can see more on this in our dev diary:https://t.co/s2uQp4eNbo — NinjaTheory (@NinjaTheory) 25 July 2018

Of course, this has upset a few PlayStation loyalists but, if you watch the dev diary attached to the tweet, you’ll see the challenges Ninja Theory had to face.

One particular problem involved having the game run at a solid 90 FPS to avoid things like motion sickness. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice PSVR, frankly, wouldn’t be able to keep up with the intense demands of the game as it isn’t quite up to scratch compared to some of its more powerful peers. Still, at least the PS4 version has HDR support now. That’s something, right?