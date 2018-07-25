Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Update on PS4 Adds HDR Support and More

The developer of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Ninja Theory, executed one more update for the PS4 version of the game. This comes as a surprise considering the fact that Microsoft recently acquired Ninja Theory. This was part of Microsoft’s push to solidify the future of Microsoft by snagging up some quality studios that can produce exclusives/optimize games for their platforms. Version 1.03 means added HDR support for the PS4 and PS4 Pro as well as cleaning up some small bugs “including a fix for the ‘NY’ Gate bug” according to the development team. Ninja Theory didn’t post anything more elaborate than that, even in their studio blog. So unfortunately there are no full patch notes to share.

Critically acclaimed across the board, including here at PlayStation Lifestyle, this is a game that people who may have missed the boat have a reason to go back and check out. So while these adjustments are small they help solidify that fans across platforms can enjoy this hit at its highest visual fidelity and with the smoothest experience possible.

Did you play Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice when it came out summer 2017? If not, do you plan on getting to it? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Ninja Theory Studio Blog]