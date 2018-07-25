Hitman Sniper Assassin Competition Gives Fans a Chance to Appear in Hitman 2

Hitman fans can put their skills to the test with this all-new challenge. Players across all platforms (PS4, Xbox One, and Steam) who have the top scores become eligible to get their name and likeness in future Hitman 2 content. Here’s how to participate:

preorder Hitman 2 and download the new standalone Sniper Assassin mode, “which is a free early access bonus that is available to play now.”

officially enter the contest by registering for an IOI account and playing Sniper Assassin in “solo” mode as Agent 47.

Throughout the competition period, you’ll be able to check scores via the in-game leaderboard and get a sense of where you stand amongst the other Agents. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment says the “three top scorers, one for each respective gaming platform, will then be determined once the competition concludes on November 6, 2018.” Get inspired by checking out the competition trailer here”

All of this seems like a good way to get fans ready for the upcoming stand alone mode, by getting them accustomed to it early on.

Hitman 2 introduces new ways to play with Sniper Assassin – a standalone mode that brings all the depth one would expect from a Hitman game, through a scope, with incredible replayability, numerous challenges to complete, weapon upgrades, interesting targets, creative opportunities, intelligent A.I. and a beautiful setting in the form of a lush chateau with surrounding gardens in Himmelstein, Austria.

What do you think of this competition? Is the prize worth the potential grind? Fire away in the comments below.