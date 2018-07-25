Japanese Top 10 Chart: No PlayStation Games in Sight

There is always a component of weirdness involved when looking at the latest Japanese sales chart. It’s an uncanny market to say the least. Still, gamers in Japan certainly know what they want and they continue to demonstrate every week. For a time, you can actually see games like God of War and Detroit: Become Human breaking through, but other than that, the chart is largely dominated by Nintendo games.

This comes as no surprise. Ever Nintendo launched the Switch, the console has been selling like hot cakes in the region. Here are the latest hardware sales to prove it:

Hardware sales Switch – 53,745 (50,239) PlayStation 4 – 14,035 (12,431) New 2DS LL – 8,296 (4,176) PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,274 (5,165) PlayStation Vita – 4,277 (4,112) New 3DS LL – 2,844 (2,507) Xbox One – 709 (47) 2DS – 437 (448) Xbox One X – 56 (32)

As you can see, the Nintendo Switch is still king. The Japanese software sales chart confirms the same, only this time around if appears that not a single PS4 game made it into the top 10. Check out the full chart below:

Software sales [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Nintendo Switch Version! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 69,984 (New) [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 22,438 (132,550) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,913 (2,469,695) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 20,547 (62,399) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 19,709 (247,161) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 16,265 (138,051) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,435 (1,641,109) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 7,554 (1,676,067) [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 7,188 (21,746) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,1173 (1,050,891) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,407 (566,171) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,695 (1,772,133) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 4,613 (94,973) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,354 (425,839) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 3,842 (205,809) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 3,378 (193,708) [PS4] Mary Skelter 2 (Compile Heart, 07/12/18) – 2,986 (13,356) [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft, 06/29/18) – 2,728 (35,004) [PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 2,639 (84,716) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 2,614 (2,903,441)

Man, that reminds me, I was honestly thinking about trying The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Anybody finished that one? Or tried it at least?

