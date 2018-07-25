Knights of Light Kickstarter Now Live, Targeting PS4

Kickstarter is a wonderful thing. It’s brought us nostalgic trips like Playtonic’s Yooka-Laylee and disasters like Comcept’s Mighty No. 9. But no matter how you slice it, crowdsourcing is an excellent way to bring projects to light that might forever be overshadowed by the AAA market – like ArtPlay and DICO’s Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (and the NES-style companion, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, which you should definitely purchase if you’re into Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest). Thanks to Kickstarter, an Egyptian studio has announced its first game.

Knights of Light comes to us from a development team based in Cairo. Rumbling Games Studio took to Kickstarter to detail the project, discuss the ambition, outline stretch goals, and go over reward tiers. You know, typical Kickstarter stuff. What’s interesting about this project, however, is the game’s sense of realism. According to Rumbling Games Studio, “Knights of Light is a new game franchise based on the history of the Middle East. It covers a time period from early medieval to late medieval ages which is a fresh and original scope that is never introduced before.” Knights of Light is said to be “an action-adventure, role-playing game set in an open world with a narrative historical story” and will feature an “estimated 60 hours (main and side quests) followed by two planned expansions.”

Though it may have a lot in common with Assassin’s Creed Origins, especially considering the proximity of locations, Knights of Light is more inspired by games like The Witcher. Even Rumbling Games Studio admits that it is “greatly inspired by two studios CD Projekt Red and Ninja Theory.” The pre-alpha footage, though, looks very reminiscent of more recent Assassin’s Creed titles, particularly Origins. Check out the pre-alpha footage of the game in action below.

You can head over to the game’s official Kickstarter page to back the project.

Knights of Light is slated for an estimated October 2020 release window for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Source: Kickstarter]