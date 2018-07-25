Cartoon Characters Who Should Never Drive Come Together for Nickelodeon Kart Racers

The Nicktoons kart racer is making a comeback. Today, publisher GameMill Entertainment has announced Nickelodeon Kart Racers, a new racing title for all “major consoles” that not only features classic characters from the likes of Rugrats, Hey Arnold! and SpongeBob Squarepants, but also includes recent-ish Nickelodeon acquisition the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The game will be developed by Bamtang.

In a press release, GameMill states that Nickelodeon Kart Racers will include “24 different Slime-themed tracks,” and that the game will feature four-player local racing, and a battle mode. Players will chase cups of course, and earn kart upgrades as well.

Here’s a quote from GameMill Entertainment’s Mark Meadows:

We are thrilled to be partnering with Nickelodeon to bring all of these amazing characters into one fun, competitive video game for fans of all ages to enjoy. Nickelodeon has created characters and stories that are loved around the world and we specialize in transforming treasured characters and stories into playable entertainment for the die-hard fans and casual gamers alike.

Characters announced so far are SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, all four Ninja Turtles, Arnold and Helga, Angelica, Tommy, and Reptar. Nickelodeon Kart Racers is set to release on October 23, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.