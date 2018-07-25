Colossal PlayStation Store’s (EU) Summer Sale Starts Today

You absolutely have to love the summer time. Who cares about the seaside or sunny weather anyway? I am talking about super-awesome deals on the PlayStation Store. Seriously, in the past few months, Sony made sure that PlayStation owners get quite a lot discounts. Today, it’s been officially confirmed that gamers can now enjoy a massive Summer Sale, which denotes literally hundreds of titles for PS4 and PSVR, in addition to a wide selection of add-ons.

PS VR games include terrific gaming experiences like Superhot VR, Resident Evil 7, Rez Infinite, and Farpoint.

For instance, gamers in the UK can grab the huge, recently released No Man’s Sky expansion, and is now down to £14.99. Also, titles such as Gran Turismo Sport, Shadow of the Colossus, The Crew 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and lots more are already considerably cheaper even as we speak. Of course, they are cheaper even more so if you are a PS Plus subscriber.

Also, don’t forget to check out the PlayStation Store Global Update (July 24, 2018) and be sure to keep an eye out on what Sony has planned for next month’s PlayStation Plus free games.

Without further ado, here’s what’s on discount via PlayStation Store Europe:

So, if you are situated in Europe, you might want to look into this massive Summer sale. It seems well worth it.

