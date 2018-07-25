Remothered: Tormented Fathers PS4 Available Now

Last month, we reported on the survival horror game Remothered: Tormented Fathers getting a release date. We wrote that “a new developer-publisher combo, Stormind Games and Darril Arts, have announced that its game Remothered: Tormented Fathers will jump from Steam to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the end of next month.” It’s now the end of next month and this little survival horror game has snuck its way onto the PlayStation 4. In case you missed the announcement trailer, you can watch it below.

Remothered: Torments Fathers follows “the mysterious Ms. Reed, obsessed by the disappearing of a young girl named Celeste, reaches the house of an old ex-notary, Richard Felton who is assisted by his nurse Gloria for his terrible and unknown disease: a moths proliferation. Between a secret and another, the mysterious nickname of Jennifer is linked to the past of the vanished little girl.” The project is led by Chris Darril, a Sicilian game designer, director, artist, and the creator of the Remothered series, and Remothered: Tormented Fathers is the first in a trilogy. Darril and Stormind Games have recruited Nobuko Toda (musician and composer of games like Metal Gear Solid, Kingdom Hearts, Halo, The Evil Within) to create the soundtrack for the game.

Remothered: Tormented Fathers is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

