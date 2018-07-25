V-Rally 4 Gets Rally and Hillclimb Mode Revealed in Tense New Trailer

Bigben and Kylotonn Racing Games unveil a new trailer for V-Rally 4. This racing came spans a variety of terrains and uses both modern and classic cars while doing so. We’ve slowly been seeing more game modes and today is no exception to that trend. In particular, this trailer shows off Rally and Hillclimb mode. But due to the cinematic nature of this trailer, little details are given regarding the two modes it seems to be highlighting. More than anything, this trailer seems more about conveying the intense connection the driver will feel with the car and the task at hard as they hit tight corners and face off against opponents.

In total, V-Rally 4 will have four “disciplines” available. Each of these is meant to offer a unique driving experience that will challenge players while forcing them to learn new skills. All of which will help players be successful in V-Rally 4‘s Career Mode which will involve “an action-packed trip around the world.:

V-Rally 4 game disciplines

Extreme-Khana : here you must master drifting as you combine speed and precision in trap-packed courses.

: here you must master drifting as you combine speed and precision in trap-packed courses. V-Rally Cross : confront seven opponents who are hell-bent on making you bite the dust on dirt/asphalt tracks.

: confront seven opponents who are hell-bent on making you bite the dust on dirt/asphalt tracks. Hillclimb : Race to the top behind the wheel of powerful cars. You’ll be at the helm of race cars sporting over 1,000 horsepower and are specially designed for this discipline. In Hillclimb events you’ll also be steering through tracks running along cliff faces, which are as dangerous as the scenery is amazing.

: Race to the top behind the wheel of powerful cars. You’ll be at the helm of race cars sporting over 1,000 horsepower and are specially designed for this discipline. In Hillclimb events you’ll also be steering through tracks running along cliff faces, which are as dangerous as the scenery is amazing. Buggy: your all-terrain vehicle promises to be a unique experience on these particularly rugged tracks.

V-Rally 4 will be available in September 2018 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also be available on Nintendo Switch at a later date.