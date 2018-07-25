WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition Features Ric Flair and a Piece of His Robe

Does it get anymore over the top than Ric Flair? He’ll be celebrated in WWE 2K19‘s aptly named Wooooo! Edition. This late 70s early 80s wrestling icon is far from forgotten. From glamorous outfits and bravado to skills in the ring, Ric Flair had it all. And now you can carry some of that “never say never” attitude with you by picking up this collector’s edition.

Priced at $129.99 the WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition will include:

Copy of WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition, which includes the following items:

Access to WWE 2K19 Season Pass digital content (details announced this summer); Exclusive playable WWE Hall of Famers (’80s-inspired): “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Dusty Rhodes and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat; Exclusive playable characters: “Macho Man” Randy Savage (WrestleMania® VIII) and Undertaker (2002); Exclusive playable arena: Starrcade 1983; Exclusive in-game attire: Ric Flair (WrestleMania 24 robe) and Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 32 robe); Access to WWE 2K19 pre-order bonus digital content (playable Rey Mysterio “Royal Rumble 2018” character and playable Ronda Rousey “WrestleMania 34/‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper-inspired” character); WWE® SuperCard limited edition cards featuring WWE 2K19 cover Superstar AJ Styles, as well as an AJ-themed WWE 2K19 cardback.

Exclusive premium packaging;

Exclusive and individually numbered WWE Hall of Fame replica ring;

Exclusive “Nature Boy”-inspired Funko Pop! figurine;

Fanatics limited edition commemorative plaque featuring a fabric piece from Ric’s iconic pink or purple robe;

WWE SuperCard limited edition cards featuring Ric and Charlotte Flair, as well as a Ric-themed WWE 2K19 cardback.

Remember that you can always get the standard edition and that preordering still gives you a bonus.