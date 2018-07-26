Discord Strikes Server for Offensive NSFW Content, Raising Concerns

A partnered Discord server dedicated to Final Fantasy XIV was issued a warning due to an NSFW channel and has now lost its partner status as a result. Discord partnership includes additional features that make it possible/easier to moderate larger communities so existing without it has a big impact. The issue came about when members were sharing lolicon, a cartoon subgenre that depicts youthful looking/prepubescent girls in erotic or lewd acts. This led to a warning from administrators: delete the channel or the server will be removed. The Discord member, known as Eanae on Reddit, said action was taken, but Discord refused to reinstate their partner status. Apparently a number of offenses were discovered, making the decision irreversible in the eyes of Discord administrators.

While *general NSFW content is okay on Discord as long as it is labeled, which adds an age gate and protects those who wish not to view it, things work differently if you have partner status. *Note NSFW content still has the following restrictions:

Sharing content related to minors that is sexually suggestive or violent. Do not share or post links to images that depict minors or underage individuals engaged in violent, sexually suggestive, pornographic, shameful, or otherwise inappropriate situations. Sharing or linking to content with intent to shame or degrade another individual. Do not share sexually explicit content of other people without their consent. Do not share or promote sharing of revenge porn.

But starting this past February, partnered Discord servers aren’t allowed to have NSFW content at all. A Discord representative issued this statement to Polygon regarding this situation:

The Discord partner program is a way to recognize some of the best voices on our platform and by doing so is an endorsement of that server and its content. That designation means partners are held to a higher standard and must adhere strictly to our community guidelines. In addition to these guidelines we instituted a ban on not safe for work (NSFW) content for all partner servers in February 2018. If a partner is found to be breaking these rules, we will contact them to remove offensive content and if they are in consistent violation their partnership status may be revoked. This policy was created so that our community can feel comfortable within a designated partner server, and we will continue to provide this safe environment for all community members.

This has raised concerns within the Discord community, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community. Channels that allow people to celebrate and explore their sexuality are now at risk, unless they’re willing to give up partner perks (if applicable). So while it’s important for Discord admins to make sure the community is a safe one, they also have to consider all angles from which these restrictions can affect people. What are your thoughts on the situation? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: Polygon]