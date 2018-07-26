Per a press release, Ubisoft has announced that For Honor season seven, known as Storm and Fury, will be launching on August 2. This is a free update, and includes a new map, balance adjustments, updates to the game’s ranking system, and more. Many of the balance changes are a result of community feedback, which the For Honor team often points to as a key reason the game remains in service.

Here are the full details:

New Map

One new map, Secluded Keep, will expand the battlefield. Once the personal retreat of a pious Lord surrounded by water, it is now a highly disputed outpost. Secluded Keep will be available in Tribute, Skirmish, Elimination, Brawl, and Duel.

Major Hero Reworks

In the wake of the recent Hero updates and feedback from players, For Honor will continue to improve and balance the current roster, as two Heroes – the Warden and Valkyrie – will receive major gameplay updates to improve the versatility and efficiency of their respective move sets.

Ranking System Update

Introducing two new divisions in the Ranking System – Master and Grand Master, reserved for the fiercest warriors. Players will also be able to monitor their progress with the new Ranking Leaderboard. To focus the community on the new leaderboard and Master divisions, players will be able to join Ranked Duel matches outside Tournaments. Tournaments will instead be triggered on rotation, starting on a week-end basis.

Coinciding with the beginning of the new Season, For Honor will apply a permanent 30% discount to all battle outfits. For Honor will also launch a new Hero Trial offer available from August 2-9, which will give players the opportunity to try any Hero they do not own and buy them at discounted Steel cost for a week.

Those looking for more details on For Honor Season VII: Storm and Fury can tune-in to For Honor’s Warrior’s Den livestream on August 2 at 9:00am PT/ 6:00pm CET on [the For Honor Twitch channel] and participate in Twitch Drops. Players are guaranteed one scavenger crate after a half hour of watching the stream and for every 10 minutes they will be entered for a chance to win 100,000 Steel.

Following the introduction of dedicated servers and new training modes, For Honor will continue to grow with the release of the Marching Fire expansion on October 16, with the brand new Wu Lin faction joining the fray, a 4v4 castle siege mode “Breach”, unlimited PvE content and more.