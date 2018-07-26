Jump Force Supercut Footage Shows Gameplay Features, Frieza Abuse

Bandai Namco has released a Jump Force “supercut” video, which shows off a montage of about three minutes of combined gameplay footage. It’s fast and frenzied, but if you watch it, you can pick out different examples of various gameplay systems and mechanics that will be a big part of the upcoming fighting game.

For example, you can see things like the player extending combos by swapping characters, using feint-like dodging and counterattacks, tons of air combat (even for characters not typically associated with flying), meaty, charged physical attacks, plenty of energy blasts, and what look like multiple tiers of special or super attacks. There also appears to be a split between more free roam-style and targeted movement controls, with distinct camera changes associated with that transition. Speaking of transitions, there also seems to be a stage transition or obstacle system, as we see characters thrown into or knocked into what look like either stage hazards, or barriers that lead into other parts of a stage.

We don’t see all the announced characters so far, but we do get a good look at Goku, Luffy, Naruto, Zoro, Sasuke, and Frieza, the latter also taking most of the high-octane punishment. The footage has a big “work in progress” watermark on it, and I hope that means a little more depth to the voice acting samples is coming, as hearing Frieza cursing multiple times in the middle of an attack animation with the exact same playback sounds a little awkward.

Jump Force, from Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft, is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2019. While not in this particular footage, characters from Bleach have been added to the roster, which includes One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Naruto. Death Note is also involved in the story somehow, but not in playable capacity.