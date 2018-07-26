Kingdom Hearts Getting the Nendoroid Treatment with New Sora Figurine

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the release of Kingdom Hearts III, well, you still have months to go. However, you’ll soon be able to add a little touch of everyone’s favorite Disney/Square-Enix mashup. A Kingdom Hearts Nedoroid, featuring series protagonist Sora, was recently announced by manufacturer Good Smile. It may not make the wait any shorter, but he sure is adorable.

Nendoroids are chibi-style figurines featuring everything from Persona to Pokemon. Sora, dressed in his Kingdom Hearts outfit from 2002, is the newest addition to the line. He will come with three expressions. A playful smile, a battle-ready look, and a deep slumber. Wherever Sora is, his handy Keyblade is sure to follow, and this little guy will have two ready for battle. The iconic Kingdom Key, and the Pumpkinhead blade inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. He even comes with a Papou Fruit to snack on.

The figure is articulated, ready to take any battle stance. You can also use the accompanying stand to place him in mid-air, allowing you to recreate some of Sora’s most iconic poses (which you can see in the gallery below). The figurine will come out in December, only a month before Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 29, 2019. Preorders will open on July 26th and run through August 23rd on the Good Smile website.

Kingdom Hearts III will be released for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If Nendoroid Sora isn’t enough for you, there will also be an exclusive Kingdom Hearts III PS4 Pro. And be sure to see why it was announced all the way back in 2013, more than five years from its eventual release.