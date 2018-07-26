Konami’s Gamescom 2018 Lineup Revealed

Today we’ve found out that Konami has joined the initial round of publishers who have revealed their lineup of titles that are going to be showcased during Gamescom 2018. The show takes place in Cologne, Germany, and kicks off on August 21 and ends on August 25 – PES 2019, of course, being the publisher’s main treat for the attendees at the show. Although the franchise has a turbulent history, given that the company has lost licensing deals with major clubs. Let’s not forget that they have also planned to release a playable demo for PES 2019 in early August. You may take a peek at the entire lineup of playable titles that will be at the show:

Hyper Sports R (Switch) – Making its playable demo debut to the public for the first time, Hyper Sports R, a new sports compilation title exclusive to Nintendo Switch, features a wide variety of individual and team sports for gamers to compete in. Playable events at the show include Track & Field, Swimming and Beach Volleyball, with more details to be announced at gamescom. The game allows for up to four friends to compete with a choice of traditional button or accurate motion controls. Additional details for Hyper Sports R, including the release date, will be announced later this year.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – The Power of Football will be experienced like never before with Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, with the latest iteration in the graphically-advanced Pro Evolution Soccer series as it continues to highlight Konami's commitment to creating the definitive football gaming experience. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019's new features include Visible Fatigue, impacting performance and behaviour; new shooting mechanics and improved ball physics; 'Enlighten' software for true-to-life visual effects; and for the first time, 4K HDR across all platforms. myClub has also received the biggest overhaul to date, featuring a new card design system and featured Legend Players such as Phillipe Coutinho, this year's main cover star. PES League will be included in Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, building on the success of this year's eSports initiatives. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 will be available from August 28th in the Americas and August 30th for Rest of the World on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Fans can expect a playable demo to debut at this year's Konami gamescom booth.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – A dedicated Yu-Gi-Oh! booth will also be set up in hall 5.2/E039, where attendees can get their hands on the latest product additions to the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, learn how to play, compete in tournaments, and play Konami's massively popular Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links mobile game.

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS (PS4, PC) – Launching on September 4th and 6th in the Americas and rest of world respectively, Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS, the remaster of the original 2003 sequel, will showcase its enhanced graphics and re-engineered audio specifically for PlayStation 4 and PC. This high-speed mech action classic will be fully playable in 4K or VR – providing a brand new perspective of play for new and veteran Zone of the Enders fans. Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, and PC on September 4th in the Americas and September 6th globally at an SRP of $29.99. Fans can expect a playable demo that showcases the game's VR feature and more at this year's Konami gamescom booth.

Konami has also recently released a major update for their title Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which offers gamers a chance to play as the female sniper, Quiet.

On a related note, Konami has a made a variety of business decisions over the years that did not please the gaming community. Still, recent news has indicated that the publisher may be looking to improve that situation by hiring new execs and forming a new Production Division as part of their game development division.

Are there any games you’d like to see from Konami? Would you like to see them revive a franchise? Or would you prefer seeing a sequel? Let us know in the comments below.