Latest No Man’s Sky Update Sends Saves to the Center of the Galaxy

So the latest No Man’s Sky‘s update released on July 24, and with it came the Xbox One launch as well. Xbox players can finally fly to the center of the galaxy with friends thanks to the NEXT update’s addition of multiplayer, but some players are experiencing a complete loss of save files. Call it No Man’s Saves now, as Kotaku reports that the huge improvements to the game are also “causing players’ save files to be wiped.”

According to the report, “Some players across all platforms are finding that when they try to load their game, they’ll see their hours played logged correctly, but their save will start at the beginning of the game, meaning they’ve lost all progress. Loading from a previous auto-save or manual save from the affected game doesn’t appear to resolve the issue.”

Apparently, PC players have found a workaround “by editing their saves, but no such fix exists for PlayStation or Xbox.” So if your saves disappear to the center of the galaxy, they’re probably lost in the void that is the center of the galaxy. It seems possible to load a previous save from a USB drive. It seems impossible to load a previous save from the cloud, as saves automatically upload while playing. And at this time, Hello Games has not responded to Kotaku’s request for comment, so there’s no definitive confirmation of what the issue is and how it’ll be resolved.

Be careful when you enter the center of the galaxy looking for your saves. An asteroid might knock you back to orbit, forcing you to start over.

In our review of the game, we gave it a 9/10, saying, “So No Man’s Sky isn’t flawless. It’s probably not for everyone. Then again, No Man’s Sky is exactly as described by the eccentric Sean Murray. If you’ve ever dreamed of being a cosmonaut, of starting with practically nothing and amassing a fortune, of becoming a notorious space pirate, or had any other of the countless sci-fi fantasies out there, this is probably the game for you. Now, those fantasies might not play out exactly as you’d have hoped in No Man’s Sky, but this is a game that begs those who put in the time to come back just once more and see what lies just over the horizon. If this game is right for you, you won’t be able to put the controller down.”

No Man’s Sky is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and more recently, Xbox One.

[Source: Kotaku]